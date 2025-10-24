Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shakes Off Rust With Career-High 55 Points In Thunder Victory

How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a personal best of 55 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder. His efforts helped secure a 141-135 overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers. This game was a rematch of last season's NBA Finals. Alongside his scoring, Gilgeous-Alexander contributed eight rebounds and five assists.

Ajay Mitchell also shone for the Thunder, achieving a career-high of 26 points from the bench. Gilgeous-Alexander praised his teammates, saying, "Different guys stepping up... A lot of guys were stepping up tonight." The team showed resilience despite being fatigued from previous games.

The Thunder's coach, Mike Daigneault, expressed confidence in Mitchell's abilities. He noted that Mitchell remained composed in both games, stating: "Everybody has a lot of trust in him and his talent... he didn’t really blink." Daigneault acknowledged Mitchell's steady performance under pressure.

Despite feeling exhausted after playing 45 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander emphasised the importance of such performances early in the season. He stated, "I'm tired, but it's expected... It's a good way to break the ice on the season." He highlighted how crucial home-court advantage can be in playoffs.

The Thunder understand that securing home-court advantage could hinge on just one game or win. They aim to capitalise on every opportunity to ensure they have this edge during playoff series that might extend to seven games.

Pacers' Resilience

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle remained optimistic despite their loss. He commented on the team's need for resilience throughout the season: "Grit is what our makeup is going to have to be this year... We've just got to be able to take on these challenges on a long-term basis."

Although the Pacers fell short again against OKC, Carlisle believes facing such challenges will strengthen their resolve over time. The team aims to embrace these obstacles as part of their growth process this season.

The Thunder's victory showcased their depth and determination as they continue their journey through the NBA season. With players like Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell stepping up, they aim to maintain momentum and build on their successes.