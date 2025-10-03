More sports Simran, Nishad, at the opposite ends of the emotion spectrum, wax lyrical about “home gold” at WPAC New Delhi By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 23:47 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Two different contrasting athletes, one an out-and-out showman, the other a picture of calmness and composure. But the end result, and what actually mattered was the same.

Yes, Nishad Kumar and Simran hogged the limelight at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday through their brilliant gold medals boosting India's medal tally.

Both athletes won their gold around the same time, in a manner of speaking. Simran, in the company of her guide Umar Saifi, recorded a personal best (11.95) as she finished women's 100m T12 final in first place. The event of course got over in the blink of an eye, so Nishad's event, men's high jump T47 final, more than made up for the lack of drama in Simran's event.

And what a day it was for Nishad to win his first WPAC gold medal. In the previous two events in Kobe and Paris he had fallen just short to win silver, so it was totally understandable he was over the moon.

As he twirled his moustache in front of flashing cameras, he said it was a very special day for him. "My mother was sitting behind me and it's such a big event. So many people were also there to support me."

"I waited for this day all year round, day by day you can say. I have worked very hard. Needed god's support too. There was no negativity in my mind. No greater feeling than winning a gold on your home turf," the 26-year-old added. Nishad broke his own Asian record twice during the course of the event. 2.14 was his best effort of the evening.

Arjuna Awardee Simran, who is going to turn 26 next month, kind of shared the same sentiments. "Winning medal on your home ground, in front of your own people, the national anthem and all that, it's a very good feeling. Thanks to everyone who came here to support me. It's my first gold in 100m [at global events], so I am really happy," the Kobe WPAC gold medallist in 200m T12 said. She dedicated her win to her husband Gajendra Singh and also thanked her brother-like guide Omar Saifi who played his role to a tee all through the race.

Nishad's mother was also totally overwhelmed, seeing his son in action from the stands, something she has not done often. "I am very happy to see my son in such a big event. I am very proud of him. It's a double celebration for us today since it's also his birthday," she said.

In other Indian medals of the day, Preeti Pal and Pardeep Kumar won a bronze each in women's 200m T35 and men's discus throw T64 respectively.