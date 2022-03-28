Six elite runners qualify for Asian and Commonwealth Games at Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon

Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat led the charge of the Super Six, annexing the full marathon crown with an impressive timing of 2:16.05. Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41) and Anil Kumar Singh (2:16.47) claimed the first and second runners-up positions in what turned out to be an intense battle for supremacy.

The qualifying times for the Commonwealth Games in July-August is 2:18:40 for men and 2:38:19 for women and for the Asian Games in September 2:18:48 and 2:39.28 respectively.

Ashish Kumar (2:17.04), AB Belliappa (2:17.09) and Kalidas Laxman Hirave (2:18.14) were the other three men who went under the qualifying times to make the Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon a huge success.

"We are delighted that six elite athletes have made it to the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games," said Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance. "The marathon itself was exciting with the runners giving it their everything."

Organised by NEB Sports, the marathon is recognised as a National Marathon Championship by the AFI. In all, 13,000 runners took part in it, with the half marathon drawing over 6,500 and the 10K over 2,000. The full marathon too saw close to 2,500, making it the year's first big run.

Jyoti Gawate claimed the honours in the women's full marathon. Her 3:01.20 was, however, not good enough to earn her a berth for either of the mega events this year. Nupur Singh (3:16.03) and Disket Dolma (3:22.06) grabbed the other two places on the podium.

Rupan Debnath (Half-Marathon, Men; 1:12.02), Tashi Ladol (Half-Marathon, Women; 1:27.48); Abhishek Choudhary (10K, Men, 0:32.03) and Ashvini Jadhav (10K, Women 0:39.22) were the other key winners.

RESULTS

Full Marathon:

Men: 1. Nitendra Rawat (2:16.05); 2. Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41), 3. Anil Singh (2:16.47); 4. Ashish Kumar (2:17.04); 5. AB Belliappa (2:17.09); 6. Kalidas Hirave (2:18.14)

Women: 1. Jyoti Gawate (3:01.20); 2. Nupur Singh (3:16.03); 3. Aradhana Reddy (3:19.34)

Half-Marathon:

Men 1. Rupan Debnath (1:12.02); 2. Amit Khanduri (1:12.19); 3. Anil Jindal (1:12.33)

Women: 1. Tashi Ladol (1:27.48); 2. Seema Yadav (1:28.54); 3. Sara Bissell (1:35.29)

10K

Men: 1. Abhishek Choudhary (0:32.03); 2. Yogesh Chaudhary (0:32.53); 3. Sahil Annigeri (0:33.48)

Women: 1. Ashvini Jadhav (0:39.22); 2. Lalita Madhwal (0:45.30); 3. Manya Tripathy (0:47.19)

Source: Media Release