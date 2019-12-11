English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Asian Games: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitates SAG medallists, announces cash rewards

By
South Asian Games: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitates SAG medallists, announces cash rewards
Image Courtesy: SAI

New Delhi, Dec 11: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday (December 11) announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 lakh for the 174 gold medallists of the South Asian Games held in Nepal.

The South Asian Games concluded on Tuesday (December 10) with India topping the table for the 13th time in a row, winning 312 medals including 174 gold, 93 silver and 45 bronze. The silver and bronze winners will receive Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

"Going forward, we will have will have a structured cash reward policy for medallists in South Asian Games, as we have it for other multi-sporting events like the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," said Rijiju at a felicitation ceremony for the medallists.

"These Games should be a stepping stone for bigger things ahead. I congratulate all the medal winners and even those who participated. I wanted to give them more but due to financial constraints we could not this time around," he said.

Asked about shooter Ravi Kumar and boxer Sumit Sangwan being tested positive for a banned substance, the minister added: "Doping is a serious issue all around the world. The game should be clean and transparent and we are trying to increase awareness on doping.

"I don't want players to misguided due to lack of information. We want to sensitise each of our athletes so that he or she doesn't fall into the trap of doping." As per reports in the Bangladesh media, its gold medallists were promised Rs 5 lakh each.

More SOUTH ASIAN GAMES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 21:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue