Spieth surges as Leishman, Harman lead

Hawaii, January 6: Marc Leishman and Brian Harman share the lead after the second round of the Tournament of Champions as Jordan Spieth surged into contention.

Leishman, the overnight leader, carded a four-under 69 at Kapalua in Hawaii Friday.

That was enough to keep the Australian in the lead, but he was joined by American Harman (68) at 10 under.

World number one Dustin Johnson produced a five-under 68 to be outright third a shot back.

But it was Spieth who charged up the leaderboard after opening with a 75.

The three-time major champion, winner of the event in 2016, fired a seven-under 66 to move into a tie for 13th.

Spieth made a mixed start to his round with three birdies and two bogeys, but the American then made his move.

He birdied the eighth and made eagle at the par-five ninth after chipping in before three more birdies followed on the back nine.

Johnson looked set to be in a share of the lead overnight when he moved top of the leaderboard with a birdie at the last.

However, Leishman and Harman matched that to push a shot clear of the American.

Pat Perez and Chris Stroud fired 66s to get to eight under, alongside Jhonattan Vegas (70).

Jason Dufner (68) is outright seventh a shot further back and one ahead of Hideki Matsuyama (70), Kevin Kisner (70), Patrick Cantlay (70), Rickie Fowler (71) and Kim Si-woo (71).

Spaniard Jon Rahm (70) is at five under alongside Spieth, while defending champion Justin Thomas slipped back to even par after his 75.

Source: OPTA