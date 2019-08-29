Sportspersons greet nation on National Sports Day, pay tribute to legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 29: Indian sports stars took to their respective social media accounts to wish fellow citizens on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday (August 29).

Star India cricketers, shooters, shuttlers, wrestlers, boxers and athletes paid tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which marks the celebration of this day.

On this occasion, the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 'Fit India Movement' from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium amidst huge fanfare.

PM Modi launches 'Fit India Movement' on National Sports Day

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

"Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now," Modi lamented at the event. The Prime Minister congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India's sporting achievements.

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year's National Sports Awards winners among others.

"We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard," Rijiju said at the launch.

Here's how sports stars remembered Major Dhyan Chand and greeted their fans on the occasion of National Sports Day: