Sportspersons greet nation on National Sports Day, pay tribute to legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

By
Sportspersons greet nation on National Sports Day, pay tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 29: Indian sports stars took to their respective social media accounts to wish fellow citizens on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday (August 29).

Star India cricketers, shooters, shuttlers, wrestlers, boxers and athletes paid tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which marks the celebration of this day.

On this occasion, the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 'Fit India Movement' from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium amidst huge fanfare.

PM Modi launches 'Fit India Movement' on National Sports Day

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

"Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now," Modi lamented at the event. The Prime Minister congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India's sporting achievements.

Athletes greet India on Sports Day

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year's National Sports Awards winners among others.

"We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard," Rijiju said at the launch.

Here's how sports stars remembered Major Dhyan Chand and greeted their fans on the occasion of National Sports Day:

Hockey India

Hockey India paid tribute to India's greatest ever hockey player and sporting icons on his birth anniversary. Dhyan Chand won three Olympic gold medals for India in field hockey.

VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle to pay his tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Major Dhyan Chand won consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936 for India in Hockey.

Hardik Pandya

India cricketer Hardik Pandya highlighted the importance of sports in his life and greeted the nation on National Sports Day.

Rajyavardhan Rathore

Olympic medallist shooter and former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also paid respects to Major Dhyan Chand and greeted fellow countrymen on the occasion of National Sports day.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar spent some time with elderly women at an old age home in Mumbai on National Sports Day.

Hima Das

Star India athlete Hima Das also greeted the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day and paid her respects to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

Rani Rampal

Captain of India women's hockey team Rani Rampal paid respects to the legendary India captain who took Indian Hockey to greater heights.

Deepa Malik

Para-athlete Deepa Malik, who will be conferred with Khel Ratna later in the day, took to her Twitter handle and said, "Expressing my gratitude to each and every person who has supported my journey in sports & has inspired me towards fitness on this special day of #NationalSportsDay in pursuit of being a fit person I could become an achiever and give back to my country 💐🙏 #FitIndiaMovement."

Vijender Singh

India professional boxer, Vijender Singh, took to his Twitter handle and highlighted the importance of fitness. He also appealed to his fans to do some physical exercise day in order to keep themselves fit and healthy.

Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is a Member of Parliament now also greeted the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Shikhar Dhawan

"On #NationalSportsDay, paying my respects to Dhyan Chand Ji, the wizard of hockey, and also to all athletes who play for our country with vigour and passion," tweeted India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Kedar Jadhav

India cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared an image on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen playing golf with his fellow teammate MS Dhoni. Jadhav also greeted his fans on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
