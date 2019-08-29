Sportspersons greet nation on National Sports Day, pay tribute to legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

|
Hockey India
Hockey India paid tribute to India's greatest ever hockey player and sporting icons on his birth anniversary. Dhyan Chand won three Olympic gold medals for India in field hockey.
VVS Laxman
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle to pay his tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Major Dhyan Chand won consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936 for India in Hockey.
Hardik Pandya
India cricketer Hardik Pandya highlighted the importance of sports in his life and greeted the nation on National Sports Day.
Rajyavardhan Rathore
Olympic medallist shooter and former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also paid respects to Major Dhyan Chand and greeted fellow countrymen on the occasion of National Sports day.
Sachin Tendulkar
Former India captain and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar spent some time with elderly women at an old age home in Mumbai on National Sports Day.
Hima Das
Star India athlete Hima Das also greeted the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day and paid her respects to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.
Rani Rampal
Captain of India women's hockey team Rani Rampal paid respects to the legendary India captain who took Indian Hockey to greater heights.
Deepa Malik
Para-athlete Deepa Malik, who will be conferred with Khel Ratna later in the day, took to her Twitter handle and said, "Expressing my gratitude to each and every person who has supported my journey in sports & has inspired me towards fitness on this special day of #NationalSportsDay in pursuit of being a fit person I could become an achiever and give back to my country 💐🙏 #FitIndiaMovement."
Vijender Singh
India professional boxer, Vijender Singh, took to his Twitter handle and highlighted the importance of fitness. He also appealed to his fans to do some physical exercise day in order to keep themselves fit and healthy.
Gautam Gambhir
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is a Member of Parliament now also greeted the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day.
Shikhar Dhawan
"On #NationalSportsDay, paying my respects to Dhyan Chand Ji, the wizard of hockey, and also to all athletes who play for our country with vigour and passion," tweeted India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
Kedar Jadhav
India cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared an image on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen playing golf with his fellow teammate MS Dhoni. Jadhav also greeted his fans on the occasion of National Sports Day.