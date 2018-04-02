Popovich waiting on Leonard's own team of doctors for clearance

Leonard travelled to New York to continue rehabilitation on his lingering right quad injury and has his own team of doctors focused on getting him back on the court.

"I don't know when he's going to feel, he and his group are going to feel like they're ready to go," Popovich told reporters Sunday (April 2). "If I knew, he'd be here. When he and his group feel he's ready, he'll be ready."

Leonard has been away from the Spurs since Monday (March 26) with no timetable set on a possible return to San Antonio.

This is the second time this season Leonard has travelled to New York. The first time came ahead of the February All-Star break, where he spent three weeks nursing his quad injury.

According to reports, San Antonio's medical staff has been in New York on both occasions to stay updated on his progress.

The Spurs have only five remaining games before the playoffs start, which means Leonard is running out of time to return to the line-up.

He has only played in nine games after missing the first 27 outings, and has not featured since he was shut down in January.

"He's trying to get well," Popovich said. "Of course that's the purpose , to get well, that's what he's doing. That's what rehab is. He's up there going to Broadway shows and everything?"

The handling of the injury has reportedly created tension in the Spurs' locker room, leading to a players-only meeting in March.

San Antonio are 8-2 in their last 10 games after beating the Houston Rockets 100-83 to move to 45-32 for the season, good for fourth in the Western Conference – a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

