Oscar Piastri Wins Dutch Grand Prix, Extends Lead In Drivers' Championship
By Mykhel Team
Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Oscar Piastri celebrated a triumphant return to the Formula 1 season by winning the Dutch Grand Prix. This victory increased his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship to 34 points. Starting from pole, Piastri maintained his position despite the chaos, while Norris retired due to engine failure with seven laps left. This marked Piastri's seventh win of the season.

McLaren has secured 12 wins in 2025, maintaining their dominance in the Constructors' Championship. The gap between Piastri and Norris was just nine points before this race. However, Norris' retirement significantly impacted his championship hopes. Despite feeling for Norris, Piastri was pleased with his own performance and strategy during the race.

Piastri's victory at Zandvoort was historic as he became the first Australian to win there since Alan Jones in 1979. He has now finished each of his last 43 races, matching Max Verstappen's record from Emilia-Romagna 2022 to Saudi Arabia 2024. "Yes, starting out on top is a good way to go," Piastri remarked about his success.

Reflecting on his race strategy, Piastri said, "It feels good; I controlled the race when I needed to." He expressed satisfaction with how he managed the pace and felt in control throughout. The race differed from last year’s event, and he credited his improvement to hard work and team support.

The weekend began with challenges for Piastri, but he excelled during qualifying and was satisfied with his race pace. Safety cars added excitement to the event. "I'm very proud of the whole team," he stated, acknowledging their crucial role in his success.

Piastri emphasised that no special changes were made; instead, consistent improvements were key. He praised the team's collective effort and acknowledged that without them, achieving such results would not be possible. His focus remains on taking it one race at a time as he continues through the season.

Piastri's impressive performance has set a positive tone for McLaren as they continue their campaign. With more races ahead, both drivers aim to maintain their competitive edge while navigating challenges along the way.