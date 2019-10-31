English
Warriors star Curry breaks hand after fall

By Thomas Lott
Stephen Curry

Los Angeles, October 31: Stephen Curry has suffered a broken left hand in a huge blow for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry was forced to leave the Warriors' NBA clash with the Phoenix Suns after falling on his wrist on Wednesday (October 30).

Warriors star and two-time MVP Curry had his wrist caught up under Suns big man Aron Baynes after a bad fall attempting a layup in the third quarter midweek.

Curry – who had nine points, six assists and five rebounds when he left the game – went straight to the locker room with a dejected look on his face, with the Warriors later confirming the broken hand.

It is another huge blow for Steve Kerr's Warriors, who are without injured All-Star Klay Thompson following Kevin Durant's move to the Brooklyn Nets.

Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
