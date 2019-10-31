Warriors star Curry breaks hand after fall

Curry was forced to leave the Warriors' NBA clash with the Phoenix Suns after falling on his wrist on Wednesday (October 30).

Warriors star and two-time MVP Curry had his wrist caught up under Suns big man Aron Baynes after a bad fall attempting a layup in the third quarter midweek.

Curry – who had nine points, six assists and five rebounds when he left the game – went straight to the locker room with a dejected look on his face, with the Warriors later confirming the broken hand.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

It is another huge blow for Steve Kerr's Warriors, who are without injured All-Star Klay Thompson following Kevin Durant's move to the Brooklyn Nets.