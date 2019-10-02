Style it up for the NBA India Games: Gear to wear at the Hoops hoopla

Bengaluru, October 2: Considering that the NBA players find themselves with no shortage of games and/or resources to make a fashion statement, it makes sense for them to rip through trends on a daily basis.
Be it carrying an extra pair of sneakers in hand or rocking neon jumpsuits before the game, the league's fashion curve is ever changing.
Now that the veterans are treating fashion as a brand-building tool, the hype around wearing the most eye popping outfits to arenas is increasing exponentially with each passing day.
Let's take a look at a bunch of NBA trends that are here to stay.
1. Unorthodox customs
One of the most unorthodox customs was initiated via bold plaid pants that has been used by both newbies and veterans alike. Players like Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and many more have managed to carry this look successfully throughout the recent past. It's simple, grabs attention and at the same time, falls under a vintage classic.
View this post on Instagram
“She like the way that I dance She like the way that I move She like the way that I rock She like the way that I woo...” 🖤🏁🌊 #Shhh
A post shared by Tsunami Papi🙏🏽 (@kellyoubrejr) on Sep 26, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT
2. Rock off the court
Since the professionals are used to wearing matching kits on the court, why not rock it off the court as well. PJ Tucker, James Harden have often shown their inclination towards the infamous head-to-toe look, which is basically one quirky design fused from top to bottom.
View this post on Instagram
Few images of me from @maisonvalentino show.. an incredible experience in a unbelievably beautiful space, an experience i won’t soon forget 🙏🏽 many thanks
A post shared by P.J. Tucker (@pjtucker) on Jun 20, 2019 at 9:52am PDT
3. Fashion icons
Even though heavy leather and sports don't go hand-in-hand, fashion icons like Russell Westbrook and Kelly Oubre Jr. are all for setting new rules. One of the boldest statements of the lot, the leather tactical vests require a genuine passion and courage.
Image:
View this post on Instagram
It’s not fashion at this point. It’s pure ART 🖤🏁🌊 #Shhh
A post shared by Tsunami Papi🙏🏽 (@kellyoubrejr) on Sep 6, 2019 at 10:03am PDT
4. Sports Leagues
The United States is brimming with sports leagues like the NFL and NHL that circulate custom team gears into the market on a daily basis. It is only fitting that the NBA professionals can relate to the competitive team spirit and so, are often seen wearing sweatshirts, jackets and jerseys of the team they roll with.
View this post on Instagram
-Bruins all day tho- #whynot #fashionking
A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Feb 24, 2019 at 8:15am PST