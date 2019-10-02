Style it up for the NBA India Games: Gear to wear at the Hoops hoopla

Be it carrying an extra pair of sneakers in hand or rocking neon jumpsuits before the game, the league's fashion curve is ever changing.

Now that the veterans are treating fashion as a brand-building tool, the hype around wearing the most eye popping outfits to arenas is increasing exponentially with each passing day.

Let's take a look at a bunch of NBA trends that are here to stay.

1. Unorthodox customs

One of the most unorthodox customs was initiated via bold plaid pants that has been used by both newbies and veterans alike. Players like Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and many more have managed to carry this look successfully throughout the recent past. It's simple, grabs attention and at the same time, falls under a vintage classic.

2. Rock off the court

Since the professionals are used to wearing matching kits on the court, why not rock it off the court as well. PJ Tucker, James Harden have often shown their inclination towards the infamous head-to-toe look, which is basically one quirky design fused from top to bottom.

3. Fashion icons

Even though heavy leather and sports don't go hand-in-hand, fashion icons like Russell Westbrook and Kelly Oubre Jr. are all for setting new rules. One of the boldest statements of the lot, the leather tactical vests require a genuine passion and courage.

Image:

4. Sports Leagues

The United States is brimming with sports leagues like the NFL and NHL that circulate custom team gears into the market on a daily basis. It is only fitting that the NBA professionals can relate to the competitive team spirit and so, are often seen wearing sweatshirts, jackets and jerseys of the team they roll with.