Sullivan enjoys home comforts at English Championship

The 34-year-old claimed three titles in 2015 but ended his drought in impressive fashion on home soil, aided by a strong performance on the back nine.

Sullivan started the day five clear at the summit but saw his advantage reduced down to only two shots, despite recording an eagle at the par-five second.

Adrian Otaegui carded five birdies in his first nine holes to suggest he could pose a threat, yet the Spaniard's challenge faded after the turn through no fault of his own.

Sullivan picked up a further four shots on the way back in to finish comfortably clear of his nearest rival on 27 under par at the Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Hertfordshire.

"It's just nice to be back in the winner's circle," an emotional Sullivan said before sharing a video call with his family.

Otaegui ended up alone in second, a shot clear of Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished his work for the week with a blemish-free score of 64.

The European Tour continues the 'UK Swing' on this year's disrupted schedule with the Celtic Classic, which gets under way on Thursday.