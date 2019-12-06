English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Table Tennis: All round show by Payas Jain helps Delhi claim Junior and Youth boys National Title

By
Table Tennis: All round show by Payas Jain helps Delhi claim Junior and Youth boys National Title

Jammu, December 6: World Cadet Gold medallist Payas Jain was the X-factor in helping Delhi win both the Junior and Youth Boys titles at the 81st UTT Junior and Youth Nationals here on Thursday (December 5).

Payas was playing the lead role for the team as Delhi defeated Gujarat 3-1. While Delhi had lost the opening rubber, it was Payas who downed Dhairya Parmar easily to bring Delhi on the level before combining with Aadarsh Chetri against Chitrax and Dhairya to go 2-1 up.

In the reverse singles, Payas, though, lost the first game but steadied himself soon to win over Chitrax for the match and title for Delhi. The Delhi boy, who has already announced his arrival in the circuit with some remarkable play, is also an Asian Cadet Silver medallist - a first for Indian Table Tennis history last September.

"It feels great that I could play a role in the win and especially want to give credit to my team as we pulled off some crucial wins despite trailing and coming from behind," said the 11th standard student of Bhatnagar International School and a resident of Rohini.

With a current World No. 41 in the Junior ranking, Payas has already tasted success in the senior circuit in the domestic tournaments as well. He picked up a gold in mixed doubles in the recently-concluded Central Zone finals and was a bronze medallist at last year's National Championships as well.

Belonging to a family of table tennis players, Payas's performance has not gone unnoticed and he was recently inducted by SAI and TOPS in the list of Olympics 2024 probable. "My aim is to see myself in the Indian senior team very soon and I am working hard in all aspects of my game to sustain the elite level competition and challenges," he said.

Source: Media Release

More TABLE TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Cahill tipped to return to Everton
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue