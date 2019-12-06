Table Tennis: All round show by Payas Jain helps Delhi claim Junior and Youth boys National Title

Payas was playing the lead role for the team as Delhi defeated Gujarat 3-1. While Delhi had lost the opening rubber, it was Payas who downed Dhairya Parmar easily to bring Delhi on the level before combining with Aadarsh Chetri against Chitrax and Dhairya to go 2-1 up.

In the reverse singles, Payas, though, lost the first game but steadied himself soon to win over Chitrax for the match and title for Delhi. The Delhi boy, who has already announced his arrival in the circuit with some remarkable play, is also an Asian Cadet Silver medallist - a first for Indian Table Tennis history last September.

"It feels great that I could play a role in the win and especially want to give credit to my team as we pulled off some crucial wins despite trailing and coming from behind," said the 11th standard student of Bhatnagar International School and a resident of Rohini.

With a current World No. 41 in the Junior ranking, Payas has already tasted success in the senior circuit in the domestic tournaments as well. He picked up a gold in mixed doubles in the recently-concluded Central Zone finals and was a bronze medallist at last year's National Championships as well.

Belonging to a family of table tennis players, Payas's performance has not gone unnoticed and he was recently inducted by SAI and TOPS in the list of Olympics 2024 probable. "My aim is to see myself in the Indian senior team very soon and I am working hard in all aspects of my game to sustain the elite level competition and challenges," he said.

