Table Tennis: India paddler G Sathiyan joins French Pro A league club Jura Morez Tennis de Table

This will help the Indian paddler prepare well for the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 29-year-old paddler, who had won the gold and bronze in the men's team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, respectively, will make his debut in the prestigious league.

"Extremely happy to share that I have signed up with JURA MOREZ TENNIS DE TABLE club in the French top tier league PRO A for the 2022-23 season," Sathiyan informed Mykhel from Poland.

The World No. 33 will start playing in the league after the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"It is one of the best leagues in the world and I'm looking forward to making my debut in France. Most likely would join the club after Asian Games.

"It would also be great preparation keeping in account the Paris 2024 Olympics," the country's top-ranked paddler added.

The Chennai-based Sathiyan also plays for Polish Superliga Sokolow SA Jaroslaw. Earlier this month, while speaking with MyKhel Sathiyan highlighted that in the year 2022 apart from working on his single's performance he will also be working to improve his game in mixed-doubles events.

"We are planning our dates accordingly so that we can train together and prepare well for CWG and Asian Games and take it to the next level once the pandemic eases down. I'll be travelling to Pune and Manika will be flying down to Chennai so that we can train together. Once the international calendar begins, my aim in 2022 will be to break into top-15 in the single's category and obviously I want to make it big at CWG and Asian Games. So, yes it's going to be a crucial year for me," Sathiyan told.