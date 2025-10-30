PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

More sports Jayson Tatum Sets Goal For Boston Celtics Return During 2025-26 NBA Season Jayson Tatum is focused on returning from his Achilles injury during the 2025-26 NBA season. Despite challenges, he remains committed to supporting the Boston Celtics. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Jayson Tatum has set a personal target to return from his Achilles tendon injury during the 2025-26 NBA season. The Boston Celtics star was injured in the Eastern Conference playoff semi-final against the New York Knicks last season, which has kept him out of the current season's start. He was one of three players to suffer this injury during the postseason.

Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton also faced similar injuries. Lillard was sidelined before Haliburton tore his Achilles in game seven of the NBA Finals. Tatum's absence is keenly felt by the Celtics, who have started their season with a 1-3 record, securing a win against the New Orleans Pelicans recently.

Despite expectations that he might miss the entire 2025-26 season, Tatum is determined to return before the playoffs. "Not being able to be out there with the team is already tough enough," Tatum shared with SB Nation. He continues to travel with the team and participate in meetings and practices, which he finds beneficial for his mental health.

Tatum has been dedicated to his recovery for 24 weeks, aiming for full health. "I've been working my butt off for the last 24 weeks now, just trying to get healthy and trying to get 100%," he said. His daily routine includes rehab and workouts as he strives towards his comeback goal.

During the 2024-25 regular season, Tatum averaged impressive stats: 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. However, despite these efforts, the Celtics lost their NBA title to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tatum remains involved with the team from the sidelines, often seen on the bench during games.

Tatum's commitment to returning this year is evident as he challenges himself daily in pursuit of this goal. His determination not only inspires his teammates but also keeps him mentally engaged with basketball activities even while recovering from injury.