Lionel Scaloni Declares There Will Be No Heir To Lionel Messi In Argentine Football

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni emphasises that there will be no heir to Lionel Messi as he prepares for a future without the iconic player post-World Cup. Scaloni urges fans to cherish Messi's remaining time on the pitch.

Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, is preparing for a future without Lionel Messi after the 2026 World Cup. It is anticipated that Messi will retire from international football following this tournament. Scaloni emphasises the importance of appreciating Messi while he continues to play, acknowledging the significant impact his absence will have on both Argentine and global football.

Scaloni expressed his thoughts on Messi's unique contribution to the sport. "Yes, well, in principle, let's enjoy him now, let's enjoy him as much as possible, as many games as he can play, and we'll see in the future," Scaloni told Flashscore. "It's obvious that at some point he won't be here and the Argentine national team will always continue, but the moment he decides not to come, the loss will be enormous, not only for Argentine football but for the world of football, which wants to see him on the pitch. In the end, whoever likes football likes him to be there, so for now let's enjoy it."

When asked about a potential successor to Messi in Argentine football, Scaloni was clear: "No, there can't be. There won't be. There won't be an heir to Messi, for sure." He believes that while other great players may emerge, replicating Messi's achievements over such a long period is unlikely. Scaloni added that what Messi has accomplished is unparalleled in football history.

The 38-year-old Messi continues to impress with Inter Miami this season. He has scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 34 appearances for his MLS team. Despite his age, he shows no signs of slowing down on the field.

Argentina has already secured their place at the top of South American qualifying with 35 points from 16 matches. They are currently leading by ten points over Ecuador and Brazil. The team is set to play against Venezuela in Buenos Aires on Thursday before heading to Ecuador for their final qualification match.

The anticipation surrounding Messi's potential retirement highlights his extraordinary influence on football. As fans worldwide cherish his remaining time on the pitch, Argentina looks forward to continuing their success in international competitions.