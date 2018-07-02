This will always be home – LeBron thanks Ohio after agreeing to Lakers deal

James, 33, agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, it was announced on Sunday.

The move brings an end to his four years in Cleveland, having returned to the Cavs in 2014 and won the championship in 2016.

The three-time NBA champion was thankful for the support he had received in his home state.

"Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons," James wrote on his Instagram story.

"This will always be home."The game's biggest star will now lead a young Lakers team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James. Los Angeles also provides James with a larger platform for his business interests and social activism.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.

The NBA icon previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he's leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city's 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.

There were reports James' agent Rich Paul would meet the Philadelphia 76ers today to discuss a possible move to the franchise that plays home to Aussie star and NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, but the Lakers won the race for the four-time league MVP's signature.

Even after becoming a free agent, James was still a chance to sign on again with Cleveland. By declining the option with the Cavs he had more choices, including re-signing with the Cavs, who could have offered him a five-year, $209 million contract. James could also have signed a short-term deal with Cleveland, something he has done each year since returning in 2014.

But the decision to head to the west coast comes after it was revealed his camp wasn't going to sit down for a face-to-face meeting with Cavs powerbrokers

Source: OPTA