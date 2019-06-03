English

Thompson leaves Game 2 of NBA Finals with hamstring injury

By Opta
Thompson-Klay-USNews-060219-ftr-getty

Bengaluru, June 3: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson left Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors with left hamstring tightness.

The 29-year-old appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

He landed awkwardly after attempting a three-pointer, began limping and was taken back to the Golden State locker room.

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down four of his six three-point attempts.

Warriors center Kevon Looney also left Game 2 with a chest bruise.

Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

