Three Fights to make after ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Arjan Bhullar

Anatoly Malykhin added a second belt to his collection in the evening's main event when he demolished undefeated two-division king Reinier de Ridder to claim the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title.

His performance was so dominant that, for a minute, fans forgot "Sladkiy" holds the interim ONE Heavyweight Title too.

After winning his first undisputed World Title, the Russian powerhouse will be more motivated than ever to claim the ONE Heavyweight World Champion. And he'll have to go through heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar to do that.

Bhullar has been a hard man to nail down. The fighting pride of India hasn't been seen in the Circle in 2022 for a variety of reasons, but he has indicated that he has been cleared to compete in early 2023.

A World Title unification bout between Malykhin and Bhullar would easily be one of the most-anticipated matches of the new year, and it now looks to be within fans' grasps.

Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov 2

The ONE Fight Night 5 main card featured one of the biggest hyped debuts in recent memory - that of Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

Soldic was the hottest free agent on the market in 2022, owing to his long win streak and two-division World Championship-winning dominance in Polish promotion KSW.

"Robobop" was tasked with facing Murad Ramazanov in his first outing in the Circle, a Russian wrecking machine carrying an undefeated record of 11-0.

The fight itself turned out to be anti-climactic, however, as an accidental low blow thrown by Ramazanov rendered Solic unable to continue, so the match was ruled a no contest.

Given that the winner at ONE Fight Night 5 could well have landed a welterweight World Title shot against newly crowned king Christian Lee, a rematch is the logical next step to give this fascinating rivalry a proper conclusion.

Oumar Kane vs Amir Aliakbari

"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane reeled off another jaw-dropping win over the weekend when he smothered Jasur Mirzamukhamedov over three rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision.

The Senegalese wrestling sensation is now 4-1 under the ONE banner, and he could well be due to face a ranked opponent.

Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion Amir Aliakbari was also successful over the weekend, demolishing heavyweight legend Brandon Vera at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks.

If ONE does manage to square off Malykhin and Bhullar, this fascinating wrestler vs. wrestler matchup could determine the next challenger for the unified ONE Heavyweight World Title.