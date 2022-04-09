Thrilling welterweight rematch headlines UFC return to the APEX on April 16

Diverse finisher Luque (21-7-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) is currently riding the hottest streak of his MMA career.

Victorious in 11 of his last 12 bouts, he holds impressive finishes against Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley and Niko Price (twice). Luque now has his sights set on once again stopping Muhammad to stake his claim for a welterweight title shot.

Muhammad (20-3 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) is riding a wave of momentum that has seen him go unbeaten for the past three years.

A well-rounded competitor, he has secured notable victories over Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Dhiego Lima. Muhammad now looks to even the score with Luque and earn his first UFC championship opportunity.

The co-main event will see Dana White's Contender Series contract winners collide when Caio Borralho faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at middleweight.

Borralho (10-1 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) hopes to turn heads in his first UFC co-main event opportunity.

Currently on a 10-fight unbeaten run, he impressed with consecutive wins against Aaron Jeffrey and Jesse Murray on Dana White's Contender Series. Borralho now intends to hand Omargadzhiev the first loss of his career in emphatic fashion.

Omargadzhiev (13-0, fighting out of Paris, France by way of Makhachkala, Russia) is gunning for another highlight-reel finish in his UFC debut.

A former combat sambo world champion, he earned his spot on the UFC roster with a spectacular submission victory over Jansey Silva. Omargadzhiev now aims to become the first fighter to finish Borralho and establish himself among the sport's top prospects.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Miguel Baeza (10-2, fighting out of Davie, Fla.) looks to steal the show when he faces Andre Fialho (14-4 1NC, fighting out of Cascais, Portugal) in a welterweight bout.

• Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) faces Wu Yanan (11-4, fighting out of Xi'an, China) at bantamweight.

• Pat Sabatini (16-3, fighting out of Bristol, Penn.) intends to continue his momentum when he meets Dana White's Contender Series signee TJ Laramie (12-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Windsor, Ontario, Canada) at featherweight.

• Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7, fighting out of Francisco Beltrão, Parana, Brazil) locks horns with Mounir Lazzez (10-2, fighting out of Dubai, UAE by way of Sfax, The Republic of Tunisia) in an exciting welterweight bout.

• Devin Clark (12-6, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.) battles William Knight (11-3, fighting out of East Hartford, Conn.) in a heavyweight bout.

• No. 11 ranked women's bantamweight contender Lina Lansberg (10-5, fighting out of Malmö, Sweden) returns to action against No. 12 Pannie Kianzad (16-6, fighting out of Helsingborg, Sweden, by way of Ahvaz, Iran).

• Drakkar Klose (11-2-1, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz. by way of South Haven, Mich.) squares off with Brandon Jenkins (15-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) in a lightweight contest.

• Rafa Garcia (13-2, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) hopes to build off the momentum of his first UFC win when he takes on veteran Jesse Ronson (21-10 1NC, fighting out of London, Ontario, Canada) at lightweight.

• Chris Barnett (22-7, fighting out of Athens, Ga.) aims to deliver another highlight-reel finish when he takes on Martin Buday (9-1, fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia) at heavyweight.

• Jordan Leavitt (9-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces UFC newcomer Trey Ogden (15-4, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) in a lightweight matchup.

• Istela Nunes (7-2 1NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) squares off with Sam Hughes (5-4, fighting out of Everett, Wash.) at strawweight.

• Alatengheili (14-8-1 1NC, fighting out of Beijing, China) meets Kevin Croom (21-14 1NC, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) in a bantamweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT. The preliminary card will kick off on ESPN+ at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

