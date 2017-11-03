Thrown out of home once - Vanlalhriatpuii is now the face of Indian boxing

Bengaluru, November 3: Vanlalhriatpuii, 17, from Mizoram is the new kid on the block in the field of Indian boxing. She first drew attention with a gold medal in the junior national championship and later stole the show by winning the gold medal in the junior international Golden Gloves championship in Serbia in 60 kg category.

Vanlalhriatpuii is the fourth child in her family. Her father was a driver while mother used to work as a maid in different households in their locality. So acute was their financial crisis that the elder sisters were sent to relatives houses for living.

But the parents were unable to send Vanlalhriatpuii to any of their family members and the aftermath was too harsh for the girl as she was forced to leave their home as her parents could not feed their youngest daughter!

Vanlal’s coach Bhaskarchandra Bhatta, speaking from Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Mizoram on Thursday (November 2) said, “Vanlal was just roaming around the streets. When I got her through some friends she was extremely dejected and looked lost also! From that condition she has come up to this level.

"Now she is being called one of the most sensational female boxers in the country. While training her at the SAI, I observed she was extremely talented. The main thing she possesses is tremendous mental strength. Even when she trails in a bout she becomes so perfect in her punches and movement that her opposition gets nervous.”

Vanlal speaking over phone from SAI hostel in Mizoram said, “I have desire to talk to Mary Kom at least for once. She is a legend. I would like to take advices from her regarding my boxing.”

Manny Pacquiao is her idol in boxing. Vanlal is aware that Pacquiao also had to struggle a lot after being thrown out of his home in his childhood!