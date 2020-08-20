English
Tiger commits to BMW Championship as Woods prepares for Northern Trust

By Sacha Pisani
Tiger Woods

New York, AUgust 20: Tiger Woods will play the PGA Tour's BMW Championship next week, it was confirmed on Wednesday (August 19).

Woods – already in the field for the Northern Trust starting Thursday (August 20) – has entered the BMW Championship, marking the first time the 15-time major winner has played in back-to-back weeks in a year.

The 44-year-old American superstar last made back-to-back Tour starts at last season's Northern Trust and BMW Championship.

Woods – 49th in the FedEx Cup standings – could potentially play four tournaments in five weeks, including the U.S. Open, which begins on September 17 in New York.

''The plan is to play four out of five,'' Woods said following Wednesday's nine holes at TPC Boston ahead of the Northern Trust, where he is making just his seventh start of the season. ''That's the plan.''

Woods needs to move into the FedEx Cup's top 30 in order to qualify for the Tour Championship, which he has won on three occasions – his most recent triumph in 2018.

The Northern Trust is the first of three play-off events that will bring the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 PGA Tour season to a conclusion.

Woods, winner of the FedEx Cup in 2007 and 2009, finished tied for 37th at the US PGA Championship.

Story first published: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
