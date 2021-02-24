Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering leg injuries in car crash

The golf superstar was taken to hospital by ambulance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said.

US television networks showed footage of the crash location, with the car Woods was said to have been driving on its side and in a crumpled state.

He is said to have been the sole occupant of the vehicle which rolled over on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Hydraulic rescue tools had to be utilised by firefighters to allow Woods to be freed from the vehicle.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said, according to Golf Digest: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

The LASD statement read: "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

"The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

"The driver and sole occupier of was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

"The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

There was immediate concern for Woods, a 15-time major winner and the greatest player of his generation, throughout the golfing world.

The PGA Tour issued a statement that read: "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

There was no immediate word from authorities about the possible cause of the crash.

Woods had back surgery to relieve a pressurised disc fragment in January.

The 45-year-old recovered from spinal fusion surgery in 2017 to win the Masters – his fifth title at Augusta – in 2019.

On Sunday, CBS asked Woods about his chances of playing in this year's edition of the tournament.

"I hope so, I'm feeling fine - I'm a little stiff," Woods said. "I have one more MRI scheduled so we'll see then if I can start doing more activities.

"I'm still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab; the little things where I can start gravitating toward something more."