Tiger Woods and son Charlie steal the show but Team Thomas prevail at PNC Championship

Charlie, aged just 11, was competing in the tournament with 15-time-major-winning father Tiger and showed off his golf repertoire at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

The pair combined for a 10-under 62 on day one, leaving them four shots off the pace, and matched that total on Sunday with some impressive combination play.

Eagle alert for Tiger as Woods lets son Charlie share the spotlight

Charlie got Team Woods off to a flier with a birdie at the third, which the pair celebrated with a trademark fist bump.

Charlie's drive

Tiger's approach

Tiger's putt Eagle for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/DXT9zyC3DJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

They also eagled the par-five fifth and 14th, but that was not enough to challenge for the title as they finished down in seventh.

Team Kuchar and Team Kite finished two shots better off in a tie for fifth, while Team Trevino and Team O'Meara were joint-third at 23 under.

Thomas Jr and 61-year-old father Mike came out on top on 25 under, finishing one stroke ahead of Team Singh.

Team Thomas started with seven straight birdies and finished with 15 across a bogey-free Sunday.