Woods, McIlroy just make cut as Malnati leads

Woods and McIlroy struggled at Quail Hollow on Friday, the 14-time major champion shooting a two-over 73 and the latter carding a 76.

That left them both at two over and tied for 48th, narrowly surviving the cut of three over.

Woods, playing at the PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the first time since 2012, again struggled to get going, holing three bogeys and a birdie.

"I've struggled with the greens being as slow as they are," Woods said. "I tried to make sure I hit the putts harder and I kept pulling them. My feels just aren't matching up with the speed of these greens.

"I've got to go and do more work, I've had ample time to make the adjustments, to hit the putts that much harder and I'm just struggling to hit them that hard."

McIlroy, who has six top-10 finishes in eight starts at Quail Hollow, endured a miserable round after his opening 68.

The Northern Irishman mixed five bogeys with a double bogey and two birdies on a rollercoaster day.

Malnati holds a one-shot lead after carding a three-under 68 in the second round.

Jason Day is the best-placed of the big names, the Australian shooting a four-under 67 to be tied for second with Aaron Wise (68).

Paul Casey (68) and Charl Schwartzel (67) are tied for fourth a shot further back, while Johnson Wagner (71) is outright sixth.

Last year's US PGA Championship winner at Quail Hollow, Justin Thomas managed a 69 to get back to even par.