Tiger Woods 'feeling good' at Sawgrass

Florida, March 12: Tiger Woods declared "everything is good" as he arrived at TPC Sawgrass to prepare for The Players Championship after missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain.
There were concerns when Woods decided not to risk playing at Bay Hill last week as a result of an injury that had been troubling him "for a few weeks".
American star Woods said he will be ready to return in Jacksonville this week.
"Everything is good," the 14-time major champion told Golfweek on Monday (March 11). "I feel good. I needed last week off.
"I didn't want to push it. No need to. Not at my age. Can't do that anymore."
Woods said he had been hampered by the issue at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he finished in a share of 10th last month.
The former world number one added: "I could feel it . It wasn't fun. I couldn't make a backswing. I couldn't make a follow through. I couldn't make a complete swing."