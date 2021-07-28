Tokyo 2020: Archer Pravin Jadhav bows out after defeat to world number 1 in Men's Individual event

Tokyo, July 28: Indian archer Pravin Jadhav crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics after defeat to World number one Brady Ellison of America in the Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminator on Wednesday (July 28).
The Indian overcame world number 2 Russian Olympic Committee's Galsan Bazarzhapov 6-0 in the Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminator, but the American Ellison - the current World Record holder - was too much to handle for Jadhav, who lost 0-6 at the Yumenoshima Ranking Archery Field in Tokyo.
Jadhav shot 9-8-10 in the opening set for a total of 27 as opposed to Ellison's 28 which included a 9-10-9 effort. In the second set, Jadhav started well with a 10 and 9, but ended the set with a 7 and ended with a total of 26 to gift the set to Ellison who shot 8-10-9 for a total of 27.
In the third set, which decided the 1/16 Eliminator, Jadhav hit a 8-8-7 for a total of 23 as opposed to the American's effort of 8-9-9 for a total of 26.
Earlier in the 1/32 Eliminator, the 31st seeded Indian started the match on a great note with 10-9-10 and applied the pressure on Bazarzhapov who was just able to shoot 9-9-9.
In the second set, the Russian started with a perfect 10-10 but somehow ended with a very poor 7, Jadhav rose to the occasion and took another two points by shooting a 10 on the last arrow despite starting with a couple of 9s.
The last set was dominated by Pravin from the start as the archer shot 9-9-10 in comparison to 8-7-9 of Galsan.
Earlier on Wednesday (July 28), Jadhav's compatriot Tarundeep Rai, who defeated Ukraine's Olekseii Hunbin in the 1/32 Eliminator, crashed out of men's individual archery after losing to Israel's Itay Shanny 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.