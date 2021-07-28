Tokyo 2020: Archer Pravin Jadhav bows out after defeat to world number 1 in Men's Individual event

The Indian overcame world number 2 Russian Olympic Committee's Galsan Bazarzhapov 6-0 in the Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminator, but the American Ellison - the current World Record holder - was too much to handle for Jadhav, who lost 0-6 at the Yumenoshima Ranking Archery Field in Tokyo.

Jadhav shot 9-8-10 in the opening set for a total of 27 as opposed to Ellison's 28 which included a 9-10-9 effort. In the second set, Jadhav started well with a 10 and 9, but ended the set with a 7 and ended with a total of 26 to gift the set to Ellison who shot 8-10-9 for a total of 27.

In the third set, which decided the 1/16 Eliminator, Jadhav hit a 8-8-7 for a total of 23 as opposed to the American's effort of 8-9-9 for a total of 26.

Earlier in the 1/32 Eliminator, the 31st seeded Indian started the match on a great note with 10-9-10 and applied the pressure on Bazarzhapov who was just able to shoot 9-9-9.

In the second set, the Russian started with a perfect 10-10 but somehow ended with a very poor 7, Jadhav rose to the occasion and took another two points by shooting a 10 on the last arrow despite starting with a couple of 9s.

The last set was dominated by Pravin from the start as the archer shot 9-9-10 in comparison to 8-7-9 of Galsan.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 28), Jadhav's compatriot Tarundeep Rai, who defeated Ukraine's Olekseii Hunbin in the 1/32 Eliminator, crashed out of men's individual archery after losing to Israel's Itay Shanny 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round.