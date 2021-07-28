Tokyo 2020: Archer Tarundeep Rai knocked out of Men's Individual event

Tarundeep lost 6-5 to Stanny, who levelled the scores at 5-5 in the final set to force the tie into a shoot-off at the at Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo.

The Indian went behind in the first set after hitting a 7, 8 and 9 for a total of 24 as opposed to the Israeli's 10, 9 and 9 for a total of 28.

But, Tarundeep made a comeback in the second set, in which he hit 10, 9 and 8 for a total of 27 to edge Stanny, who hit a 8, 9 and 9 for a total of 26.

In the third set both archers shot a total of 27 each to go level at 3-3 into the fourth set, which Tarundeep won with arrows of 9, 10 and 9 for a total of 28 as opposed to Stanny's 9, 10 and 8 for a total of 27.

In the fifth and final set, Tarundeep three 9s, while Stanny hit two 10s and a 9 to level the score at 5-5. In the shoot-off, Tarundeep hit a 9 to lose to Stanny, who hit a 10.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 28), the Indian came from behind to beat Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin in the 1/32 Eliminator.

Tarundeep showed grit and determination after going 2-4 down in the opening three sets, defeated Hunbin 6-4 to march into the round of 16.

Both archers shared the points in the first set after aiming 8-8-9. Hunbin started with two 10s in the second round and that was enough to seal the set even as Rai finds the target with his 3rd.

Tarundeep started gaining ground after sharing point in the third round and then won the fourth set by a very impressive 8-8-10 in response to which Ukrainian managed to shoot a 7 off the final arrow of that round.

The Indian then managed to seal the comeback in the decider after holding his nerves and scored a brilliant 10-8-10 to progress into the next round, where where he will meet Israel's Itay Shanny.

Earlier in Archery, India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lost their quarter-final clash of the archery mixed team event on Saturday (July 24), when South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

On Monday (July 26), the Indian men's team - Tarundeep, Pravin and Atanu Das - also exited the Games in quarter-final stage after defeat to South Korea.