Tokyo 2020: Deepak, Divyansh fail to qualify for Men's 10m Air Rifle final

While Deepak scored 624.7 points at an average of 10.412 after shooting 60 shots on target, Divyansh managed to score 622.8 points during the qualification round at the Asaka Shooting Range.

China's Haoran Yang led the pack with a total of 632.7 and broke the Olympic qualification record of Italy's Niccolo - set in 2016 Rio. Yang didn't shoot below 10.1 in the match. USA's Lucas Kozeniesky came second.

Both Indian shooters had a very below-average start to the qualification as Deepak scored 102.9, 103.8, and 103.7 in the first three series, while 18-year-old Divyansh scored 102.7, 103.7, and 103.6 in the opening three series.

Divyansh then proceeded to shoot two successive 104.6s to enter into the Top-30 and ended the match with a 103.6. Meanwhile, Deepak scored a great 105.2 in the fourth series and followed it by 103.8 and 105.3 in the last two series.

Tokyo 2020: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for women's 10m Air Pistol final

Earlier on Sunday (July 25), Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal also failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification.

The world number two Manu Bhaker amassed 575 points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on target while the world number one Yashaswini Singh Deswal gathered 574 in the qualifications.

On Saturday (July 24), Saurabh Chaudhary finished seventh in the finals of the men's 10m air pistol event in which Abhishek Sharma failed to even make the medal round after he finished at the 17th spot in the qualification round.

The women's 10m Air Rifle stars Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan also failed to qualify for the medal round event.