Tokyo 2020: Delhi Assembly congratulates Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi, July 29: The Delhi Assembly on Thursday congratulated Meerabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics last week.
Tokyo Olympics: India's silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu returns to warm reception
Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel congratulated the athlete on the behalf of the House on the first day of the assembly's monsoon session.
"The assembly extends the heartiest congratulations to weightlifter Meerabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. We hope that other players and athletes of the country will also win medals at the Olympics and bring laurels to the nation," he said.
