Tokyo 2020: Javelin thrower Annu Rani registers 54.04m throw, fails to qualify for final

In her first attempt, Rani registered a throw of 50.35m and ended the round at the ninth spot. In the second attempt, the 28-year-old registered a throw of 53.19m and by the time everyone was done with their second attempt, Rani slipped to the 14th spot.

In her third and final attempt, Annu registered her best throw of Tuesday - 54.04m and ended her qualification round at the 14th spot, meaning she will fail to make the cut of 63.00 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q).

Poland's Maria Andrejczyk registered a throw of 65.24 in her very first attempt and as a result, she gained automatic qualification for the final.

The remaining 11 qualifiers were a compilation of competitors from Group A and Group B, which took place later in the day. And after the Group B qualification round, Annu finished 29th of 30 throwers from both the groups.

Annu, who rewrote her own national record with a 63.24m effort in March this year, became the eleventh track and field athlete of the country that includes mixed relay team to exit the Games early with only discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur reaching the final, where she finished sixth.

Now the men's javelin throwers Neeraj Singh and Shivpal Singh, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, long distance walkers KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla, Gurpreet Singh, Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami, and men's 4x400 relay team are the remaining athletes who are set to be in track & field events representing the country.