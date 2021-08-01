Tokyo 2020: On World Friendship Day, Barshim and Tamberi share emotional high jump gold

After clearing 2.37M and failing at 2.39M, double-world champion Barshim and Italian medal contender Tamberi agreed to share the gold instead of going for a jump off in a thrilling high jump final at Japan's National Stadium.

The decision to share the gold medal left everyone shocked, but it was well received on social media.

Though the layman were left bewildered with it, people in the know of things could easily gauge the reason behind it and the fact that that it happened on the World Friendship Day made things more sweeter.

Tamberi had gone through a tough mental frame of mind after an injury five years back and it was Barshim who came to his rescue.

No wonder that the friends decided to share the yellow metal.

The friendship between Barshim and Tamberi dates back to 2016 when the Italian broke his ankle.

"With Mutaz especially I built a great relationship. I was feeling frustrated, because I didn't know whether I would ever get back to the shape I was in in 2016," Tamberi had said in an interview with spikes.worldathletics.org in 2018.

"When I finally started competing again in 2017, I remember my first big competition in Ostrava where I jumped 2.20M. I'm used to the crowd getting behind me and supporting me, but in this competition I felt my opponents were part of the crowd. They really tried to support me.

"I remember, I went from Ostrava to Paris, and I did badly in Paris, really awful. I couldn't clear my opening height.

Other jumpers would come to me afterwards, but I didn't want to talk to nobody. I went directly to my room.

The day after, Mutaz started knocking on my room and he wouldn't go away. First I just wanted him to leave. He persisted and was shouting: "Gimbo. Gimbo, please I want to talk to you." So I gave in and let him in.

We talked. I cried in front of him. He tried to calm me down, and told me what he had to say.

"Don't try to rush it," he kept telling me. "You had a big injury, you're already back in the Diamond League. No one expected that. But now you need to take your time, don't expect too much too early from yourself. Just see what happens."

The most important thing he helped me realise was that I had to do it for myself, not for others," Tamberi recalls in that interview and what unfolded at Tokyo on Sunday (August 1) was a cumlimation of that.

For Barshim, it has been a steady rise. Bronze in London 2012 and silver ar Rio 2016.

Gold is the only place the 30-year-old could have gone for at Tokyo 2020 and he did precisely that.

Tamberi added Olympic gold to a world indoor and a European title and celebrated with elan despite the absence of spectators due to COVID-19 protocols.

It was double delight for Italians as later on Marcell Jacobs claimed an historic gold medal in men's 100M final, the blue riband event of Tokyo 2020 Olympics.