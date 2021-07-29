English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar storms into quarterfinals of Super Heavyweight category

By
Satish Kumar
Satish Kumar

Tokyo, July 29: India boxer Satish Kumar progressed into the quarterfinals of the men's super-heavyweight (+95kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday (July 29). Kumar took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in his favour.

Boxing in red, the Indian pugilist continued from where he left off and thrashed Brown with some quality right hook and body shots during the second round.

With knockout as his only option in the third round, Brown was kept at the bay for almost most of the round by the Indian. Satish didn't take any chances as he bagged the match by some smart defence and marched into the next round.

Earlier on Wednesday, Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 5-0.

On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: tokyo 2020 satish kumar india boxing
Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 9:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments