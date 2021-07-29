English
Tokyo Olympics: End of the road for Mary Kom; Indian boxer bows out after defeat to Colombia's Valencia

By
Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom bows out
Tokyo, July 29: Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, suffered a shocking defeat - - via split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (July 29).

Valencia, a Rio Olympics bronze winner, won the bout 3-2. Valencia advanced to the semifinals of the showpiece event after defeating Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category event.

Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing. Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead.

In the third round also, Mary Kom, a London Olympics bronze winner, gave her best, but in the end, it was just not enough on the day.

Earlier in the day, boxer Satish Kumar progressed into the quarterfinals of the men's super heavyweight (+95kg) category after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16.

Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday. Boxers Pooja Rani (75kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the mega sporting event.

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 16:24 [IST]
