Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule on Day 4: Timings in IST

Bengaluru, July 25: On the fourth day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, the Indians men's archery team, including Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action.
The Indian women's hockey team, who had lost their opener, will play their second pool match against Germany on Monday.
Meanwhile in the men's skeet qualification round Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmed Khan will be in action on the fourth day of the Tokyo Games. In the men's singles tennis event, Sumit Nagal will be up against Daniil Medvedev.
India's Tokyo Olympics Day 4 schedule on Monday (July 26, Time in IST)
Fencing:
Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - 5:30 am
Archery:
Men's team quarterfinals - 6:00 am
Shooting:
Skeet Men's Qualification - 6:30am
Table Tennis:
Men's Singles Round 2 - 6:30 am
Women's Singles Round 2 - 8:30 am
Sailing:
Men's One person Dinghy - Laser - Race 02 - 8:35 am
Race 03
Badminton:
Men's doubles group stage - Group A - 9:10 am
Tennis:
Men's singles second round - 9:30 am
Sailing:
Women's one person dinghy - laser radial - race 03 - 11:05 am
Race 04
Table Tennis:
Women's Singles Round 3 - 12:00pm
Shooting:
Skeet men's final - 12:20 pm
Boxing:
Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Round of 32 - 3:06pm
Swimming
Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2 - 3:50pm
Hockey
Women's Pool A (India vs Germany) - 5:45pm
