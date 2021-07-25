Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule on Day 4: Timings in IST

The Indian women's hockey team, who had lost their opener, will play their second pool match against Germany on Monday.

Meanwhile in the men's skeet qualification round Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmed Khan will be in action on the fourth day of the Tokyo Games. In the men's singles tennis event, Sumit Nagal will be up against Daniil Medvedev.

India's Tokyo Olympics Day 4 schedule on Monday (July 26, Time in IST)

Fencing:

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - 5:30 am

Archery:

Men's team quarterfinals - 6:00 am

Shooting:

Skeet Men's Qualification - 6:30am

Table Tennis:

Men's Singles Round 2 - 6:30 am

Women's Singles Round 2 - 8:30 am

Sailing:

Men's One person Dinghy - Laser - Race 02 - 8:35 am

Race 03

Badminton:

Men's doubles group stage - Group A - 9:10 am

Tennis:

Men's singles second round - 9:30 am

Sailing:

Women's one person dinghy - laser radial - race 03 - 11:05 am

Race 04

Table Tennis:

Women's Singles Round 3 - 12:00pm

Shooting:

Skeet men's final - 12:20 pm

Boxing:

Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Round of 32 - 3:06pm

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2 - 3:50pm

Hockey

Women's Pool A (India vs Germany) - 5:45pm