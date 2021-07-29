Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for July 30: PV Sindhu, Lovlina, Deepika Kumari in focus as Athletics begins

While Mary Kom lost her round of 16 women's flyweight bout, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Satish Kumar and the men's hockey team booked a quarter-final spot in their respective events at Tokyo 2020.

Archer Atanu Das also progressed to the 1/8 elimination round in men's individual event. Meanwhile, shooter Manu Bhaker and golfer Anirban Lahiri also had a good day at the office.

Now, the attention shifts to Friday (July 30) when Athletics - the track and field events are all set to begin. As far as India are concerned, they will have a steeplechaser, hurdler and mixed relay team in action.

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi quarterfinal: Date, Time in IST, TV channel, Live streaming info

However, the main focus for India will be Sindhu, who is set to play the quarter-final in women's singles event alongside Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who is one win away from assuring a medal in the women's welterweight category.

Also in focus will be Archer Deepika Kumar, who is set for 1/8 Eliminator in women's individual event, and shooter Bhaker, who looks to continue from where she left off in the 25m Pistol qualification.

Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Pre-quarterfinal Schedule: Date, Time, Opponent, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

Meanwhile, the men's and women's hockey team will both be in action alongside golfers, sailors, boxer Simranjit Kaur and Equestrian Fouaad Mirza, who make their Olympics debut.

With a lot of action lined up, mykhel compiles the Indian schedule for Friday (July 30) with timings in IST:

Archery

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminator

• Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova - 6 AM (if qualified - Quarterfinal - 11.30 AM, Semi-final - 12.15 PM, bronze medal match - 1 PM and gold medal match - 1.15 PM)

Athletics

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

• Avinash Sable - Heat 2 - 6.17 AM

Men's 400m Hurdles

• M. P. Jabir - Heat 5 - 8.27 AM

4x400m Mixed Relay

• Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanalakshmi Sekar - Heat 2 - 4.42 PM

Badminton

Women's Singles Quarerfinal

• PV Sindhu vs Akan Yamaguchi - 1.15 PM

Boxing

Women's Lightweight Round of 16

• Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee - 8.18 AM

Women's Welterweight Quarterfinal

• Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin - 8.48 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing - Dressage

• Fouaad Mirza - Session 1 - 5 AM and Session 2 - 2 PM.

Golf

Men's Individual - Round 2 - starts at 4 AM

• Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane

Hockey

Pool Round

• Women's team vs Ireland - 8.15 AM

• Men's team vs Japan - 3 PM

Sailing

Men's Skiff 49er - KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

• Race 7 - 8.35 AM, Race 8 - TBD, Race 9 - TBD

Women's One Person Dinghy

Laser Radial - Nethra Kumaran

• Race 9 - 8.35 AM, Race 10 - TBD

Men's One Person Dinghy

Laser - Vishnu Sarvanan

• Race 9 - 11.05 AM, Race 10 - TBD

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid

• Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat - 5.30 AM (If qualified, 25m Pistol Final - 10.30 AM)