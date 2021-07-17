English
Tokyo Olympics: India shooters check in to Games Village, confirms IOA chief Narinder Batra

By
India shooters reach Tokyo
India shooters reach Tokyo

Tokyo, July 17: India's 15-member shooting contingent on Saturday (July 17) checked into the Tokyo Olympics Village with the support staff ahead of the Games beginning on July 23.

The Indian team was based in Croatia since early May for training and competition and flew into Tokyo from Zagreb.

Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra confirmed shooters' arrival in Tokyo. Majority of the athletes will leave for Tokyo from the national capital on a chartered flight on Saturday night.

The shooting contingent, including some of the country's biggest medal prospects at the Tokyo Games, had left for Zagreb on a charter flight on May 11 for their final stretch of preparations for the Olympics.

The team, however, could not set the stage ablaze in the recently-concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, where it won one gold, a silver and two bronze medals for a 10th place finish, not a great result considering the shooters' excellent run in recent times.

Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 14:57 [IST]
