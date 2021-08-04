English
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final, covers distance of 86.65M

By
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo, August 4: India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra progressed to the men's final of the Tokyo Olympics here at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (August 4) after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Qualifying performance of 83.50 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) will advance to the final of the men's javelin throw.

However, these 12 performers will be a compilation of competitors from Group A and B. The Group B qualification round will take place later in the day and the remaining throws of Group A are also happening.

Neeraj Chopra, who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group, threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt. The men's Javelin throw final will be on August 7 at the Olympic Stadium. The final is scheduled to begin from 4.30 PM IST.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Indian Javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the women's final here at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday after an underwhelming show in the Women's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 6:56 [IST]
