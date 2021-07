Tokyo Olympics: Politics take centre stage: Organisers change Ukraine map after protest

The map is part of a "Cheer Zone" feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games. Late Thursday (July 22) the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders.

On Friday morning (July 23), there was no line across the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine still considers it to be Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian embassy in Japan tells the Associated Press in an e-mail that "we have protested to the IOC and the map was corrected."