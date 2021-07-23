English
Tokyo Olympics: Politics take centre stage: Organisers change Ukraine map after protest

By
Ukraine (Pic for representation)
Ukraine (Pic for representation)

Tokyo, July 23: A map on the Tokyo Olympics website has been changed after Ukraine protested that it included a border across the Crimean Peninsula.

The map is part of a "Cheer Zone" feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games. Late Thursday (July 22) the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders.

On Friday morning (July 23), there was no line across the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine still considers it to be Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian embassy in Japan tells the Associated Press in an e-mail that "we have protested to the IOC and the map was corrected."

tokyo 2020 ukraine ioc tokyo japan
Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:35 [IST]
