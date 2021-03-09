Tokyo Olympics to be held without foreign spectators: Reports

Concerns have been growing amongst the public as to whether the event should be held due to the pandemic. Addressing those concerns, it has been decided that the tournament will be held without foreign spectators, as per Kyodo news agency.

The Olympics, postponed by a year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8th and the Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5.

The Kyodo news agency, cited officials saying, the government had decided that welcoming foreign fans wouldn’t be a possibility due to growing public concern about the coronavirus. As per the news agency, the opening ceremony of the torch relay would also be held without spectators.

Quoting officials, Kyodo said, “The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic.”

