Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifting: India's first medal in Tokyo as Mirabai Chanu clinches silver

Chanu won India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics with her historic performance. Her best in Snatch is 87kg and in Clean & Jerk 115 kg. After lifting 115 kg in her second clean and jerk attempt, Chanu went for 117 kg but failed.

Chanu lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully but attempting to lift 89kgs Chanu failed and was placed in the second spot after China's Hous Zhihu lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record.

In 87kg, Chanu equalled her personal best. In the previous Rio Games, Chanu had suffered a poor outing. The Indian weightlifter has bounced back and given the country its first medal at the Tokyo Games.