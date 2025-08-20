More sports Tommy Fleetwood’s “Bug-Assisted” Birdie Steals Spotlight at BMW Championship: WATCH Viral Video By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 16:56 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The BMW Championship over the weekend may have ended with another dominant win for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, but it was Tommy Fleetwood's remarkable birdie putt that grabbed headlines and sparked chatter far beyond the fairways.

The 34-year-old Englishman finished tied for fourth at 10-under, but his incredible 28-foot birdie on the par-four second hole during Sunday's final round at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland had everyone talking.

The ball trickled slowly across the green before stopping right on the edge of the cup. For several seconds, it seemed destined to stay there. Then, to the roar of the gallery, it dropped in - giving Fleetwood a crucial birdie and one of the weekend's most memorable highlights.

However, the moment became even more intriguing on closer review. Footage shared by CBS Sports and other broadcasters showed a tiny insect making a brief cameo. A fly was spotted crawling across Fleetwood's ball just before it moved that extra fraction needed to fall in.

The scene inevitably drew comparisons to one of golf's most iconic moments: Tiger Woods' unforgettable birdie at Augusta's 16th hole during the 2005 Masters. That putt, which clung to the lip of the cup with Nike's swoosh logo perfectly framed before finally dropping, became a moment of sporting legend and a marketing bonanza for Nike - reportedly worth up to $1 million in exposure. Woods would go on to secure his fourth Masters title that year.

While Fleetwood's putt may not carry the same historical weight, it will be remembered as one of the quirkiest highlights of the season - not only for its drama but also for the unexpected cameo from golf's most unlikely "caddie."