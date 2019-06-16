English

Fury impressively stops Schwarz in second round

By Opta
Tyson Fury

Las Vegas, June 16: Tyson Fury defended his lineal heavyweight title with an impressive win over Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on Saturday (June 15).

In his first fight since his draw with Deontay Wilder in December, Fury needed just two rounds to stop Schwarz (24-1) at the MGM Grand.

After setting up his win in the first round, Fury claimed a TKO victory in the second, improving his record to 28-0-1 and retaining his crown.

Fury was stealing the show before the fight started, recreating Apollo Creed's 'Living in America' entrance and that would be just the beginning of an all-round performance.

He started the fight well, landing multiple jabs in a dominant first round before taking complete control in the second.

After producing some wonderful movement to avoid multiple punches from Schwarz, Fury completed the job.

With Schwarz's nose already bleeding, Fury landed a flurry of blows on the ropes to knock the German down.

While Schwarz was able to resume, the fight was over soon after, stopped after Fury continued to attack in the corner.

There was even more to come from Fury, who belted out part of Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' in the ring after his win.

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
