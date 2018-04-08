UFC 223 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov dominates Al Iaquinta to clinch lightweight title

It was a fight Al Iaquinta wasn't supposed to be in at the start of the week, but he was there and lasted till the fifth round against 'The Evil' Khabib, who won with a pair of 50-43 scores and a 50-44 in the main event of UFC 223.

Khabib who was originally scheduled to meet Tony Ferguson for the title was later set to fight Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who pulled out through injury.

The fact Iaquinta took him 25 minutes as a heavy underdog in a title fight he took on a day's notice no doubt put his stock on the rise. With that win Khabib took his undefeated streak to 10 and also took away the title from Conor McGregor.

In the co-main event, Women's Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas and one of the world's best strikers Joanna Jedrzejczyk stood and traded for 25 minutes with Rose ending the night still as the champ.

Namajunas took a unanimous decision from Jedrzejczyk in their rematch for the 115-pound title, which gave Namajunas back-to-back wins over the former titleholder and the title holder won with a trio of 49-46 scores.

In the lightweight bout that opened the main card, Chris Gruetzemacher picked up the biggest win of his career and left veteran Joe Lauzon in a bloody mess. The volume of punches Gruetzemacher landed forced Lauzon's corner to stop the fight after 10 minutes.

Next up, in a featherweight bout Zabit Magomedsharipov defeated a game Kyle Bochniak with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 29-28 in a fight that was supposed to be on UFC Fight Pass before being elevated to the main card.

Later, in a featherweight bout that was dominated on the feet throughout the three rounds, Renato Moicano took a unanimous decision from Calvin Kattar with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 29-28.

Earlier in the prelims, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Ashlee Evans-Smith and Devin Clark earned decision victories. While, Olivier Aubin-Mercier defeated Evan Dunham by TKO in the first round of a lightweight bout.

Here are the final results of UFC 223:

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-43, 50-43)

2. Women's Strawweight title bout: Rose Namajunas defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

3. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar defeated Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Zabit Magomedsharipov defeated Kyle Bochniak by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Lightweight bout: Chris Gruetzemacher defeated Joe Lauzon by TKO (corner stoppage) - Round 2, 5:00

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Felice Herrig by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Lightweight bout: Olivier Aubin-Mercier defeated Evan Dunham by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:53

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith defeated Bec Rawlings by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark defeated Michael Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)