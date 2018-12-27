UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson 2 fight card, preview and schedule

The year's final UFC event is stacked and will be headlined by two title fights featuring a Light Heavyweight rematch between former champion Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant title.

Jones returns to the Octagon for the first time since July 2017, when he tested positive for turinabol and was handed a 15 month suspension by the promotion.

The last time he was in action, Jones defeated Daniel Cormier to win the title, but the result was overturned to a no contest and DC was reinstated as the champion. And the last time he met Gustafsson was five years ago at UFC 165, where he defended the light heavyweight title via a decision win.

Gustafsson is on a two-fight winning streak and in his most recent outing, he earned a stoppage win over Glover Teixeira in May 2017. The Mauler has won ten of fourteen since his move to the UFC and will look to avenge the 2013 loss.

The co-headliner slot will be taken by a blockbuster champion vs champion fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes for the women's Featherweight title.

Undefeated in five since her move to UFC, Cyborg comes into this fight on the back of two successful title defences with the most recent outing being a stoppage win over Yana Kunitskaya earlier this year in March.

Nunes, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight winning streak with her most recent outing ending in TKO against Raquel Pennington in May this year. Both the athletes are known for finishing their opponents and this weekend they will look to determine the best in the current women's category.

Also, on the main card, we will see top welterweights Carlos Condit and Maichael Chiesa collide, while Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson at Light Heavyweight and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski at Featherweight round off the main card.

N B K !@CarlosCondit rolls back into Vegas looking to put WWs on notice once again! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/Qdc6k115fF — UFC (@ufc) December 23, 2018

Plus, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Uriah Hall, Andrei Arlovski, Walt Harris, Cat Zingano, Megan Anderson, B.J. Penn and Douglas Silva de Andrade in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 232:

When and where is UFC 232 happening?

The event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday (Decemebr 29). Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (December 30) in India.

Late relocation

The event was originally scheduled to take place at the promotion's hub in Las Vegas, but on Sunday (December 23) UFC decided to move the event to California due to licensing issue involving Jon Jones in the state of Nevada.

How to watch UFC 232 in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will show the main card live in India on Sunday (December 30) from 8.30 AM IST, while one can also stream the card live via Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card can be streamed earlier in the day usin UFC Fight Pass from 4.45 AM IST.

The UFC 232 fight card:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

2. Women's Featherweight title bout: Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

3. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson

5. Featherweight bout: Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

2. Women's Featherweight bout: Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson

3. Bantamweight bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

4. Lightweight bout: B.J. Penn vs. Ryan Hall

5. Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood

6. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

7. Welterweight bout: Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

8. Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson