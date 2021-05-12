English
UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

By
Bengaluru, May 12: The Ultimate Championship moves to Houston where four of the best lightweights in the world are set to herald the division's greatness this weekend in UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler.

In the main event of UFC 262, top lightweight contenders No.3 ranked Charles Oliveira and No.4 ranked Michael Chandler will fight for the vacant UFC world lightweight championship.

In the co-main event, the lightweight division sees another massive collision when perennial contender No.5 ranked Tony Ferguson and surging No.9 ranked Beneil Dariush go to battle.

Also on the main card, No. 2 ranked women's flyweight Katlyn Chookagian looks to stop No. 7 ranked Viviane Araujo from breaking into the top five, while No. 9 ranked Shane Burgos lock horns with No. 13 Edson Barboza in an exciting featherweight bout.

In the potential main card opener, No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Matt Schnell takes on No. 9 Rogerio Bontorin in a bantamweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary and early preliminary card, will see the likes of Ronaldo Souza, Lando Vannata, Mike Grundy, Andrea Lee, Antonina Shevchenko, Gina Mazany, Priscila Cachoeira, Kevin Aguilar, Christos Giagos and Sean Soriano in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 262:

Venue, date, time and telecast information

When and where is UFC 262 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (May 15) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (May 16) morning.

What time does UFC 262 start? (Local, GMT and India Time)

The early prelims begin at 6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT / 10:30 PM GMT (Saturday, May 15) | 4 AM IST (Sunday, May 16), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, May 15) | 12:15 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 16).

The UFC 262 main card, on the other hand, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, May 15) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 16).

Where and how to watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler?

In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and also streamed live via Sony LIV.

In the US, early prelims will be available on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ and the main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Fight Card

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

2. Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

4. Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

5. Bantamweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

2. Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

4. Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

2. Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

3. Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

Main Event: Oliveira vs Chandler Talking Points

• Charles Oliveira intends to make the most of his first shot at the title by delivering another record-setting performance.

◦ No. 3 ranked UFC lightweight contender

◦ 19 wins by submission, eight via KO

◦ Most submissions in UFC history (14)

◦ On an eight-fight win streak

◦ Holds wins against Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller

• Michael Chandler attempts to accomplish his main goal of achieving UFC gold.

◦ No. 4 ranked UFC lightweight contender

◦ 10 wins by KO, seven by submission

◦ Has won six of his last seven, and three in a row

◦ 13 first-round finishes

◦ Holds wins against former champions Benson Henderson (twice) and Eddie Alvarez

Co-Main Event: Ferguson vs Dariush Talking Points

• Tony Ferguson aims to fight his way back into the title conversation.

◦ No. 5 ranked UFC lightweight contender

◦ 13 wins by KO, eight by submission

◦ Has won 12 of his last 14

◦ Nine first-round finishes

◦ Holds wins against Donald Cerrone, Kevin Lee, and Anthony Pettis

• Beneil Dariush hopes to continue his rise through the ranks with another impressive finish.

◦ No. 9 ranked UFC lightweight contender

◦ Eight wins by submission, five by KO

◦ Has won 13 of his last 17 and six in a row

◦ Eight first-round finishes

◦ Holds wins against Drakkar Klose, Jim Miller, and Diego Ferreira (twice)

Read more about: ufc houston mma mixed martial arts
Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 12:26 [IST]
