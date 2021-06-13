UFC 263 results and recap: Adesanya retains title; Moreno takes flyweight title by submission

Undisputed! UFC middleweight champion Adesanya took on #3 ranked Vettori in a rematch of their earlier contest in 2018, and the champ made it a decisive one.

Adesanya's offense was superb from the outside as he added up the leg kicks and picked his shots, and his defense against Vettori's combinations was a showcase of head movement and footwork, while he defended well on the ground.

After five rounds, Adesanya earned the unanimous decision via the scorecards, and remained the UFC middleweight champion.

You heard the man 🗣@Stylebender wants to run it back for a PART II in Auckland #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/XizFMJgt44 — UFC (@ufc) June 13, 2021

In the co-main event, a new champion was crowned when the rematch of the last flyweight title fight between UFC world champion Deiveson Figueiredo and #1 Brandon Moreno was another blockbuster, and ended with the belt changing hands.

Moreno came out with fantastic composure and striking in the first, grappling scrambles made round two a thriller, and in the third, Moreno sealed the deal with a takedown, back take, and rear naked choke to become the first Mexican-born UFC world champion.

Also on the main card, veterans delivered a fun thriller as the return of fan favorite Nate Diaz against #3 ranked Leon Edwards was the first non-main event, non-title bout 5-rounder and it went the distance.

Edwards made the difference with damaging leg kicks, splitting striking, and earned takedowns. The showman style of Diaz was in full effect and his fight-ending rally was a thriller, yet Edwards deservedly took the unanimous decision.

Locks in his 1️⃣0️⃣th straight win!



💢 @Leon_EdwardsMMA got the job done after going the distance. #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/bP9b1AVAWn — UFC (@ufc) June 13, 2021

Earlier, the puzzle of the grappling ace was solved as #12 welterweight Belal "Remember the Name" Muhammad weathered the shoots and dogged cage work of legendary grappler #9 Demian Maia to mount an offense with punches at the middle point of the bout.

In the end, Muhammad negated all of Maia's takedown efforts, took the third round on significant strikes, and got the win by unanimous decision.

A snap instead of a tap: Light heavyweights #14 Paul Craig and #15 Jamahal Hill engaged in a true grappler versus striker match up, and grappling won hands down.

In the first round, Craig pulled guard and worked off his back and locked up the arm of Hill in multiple positions. Hill did not tap, but the damage was done, and the referee was forced to step in to stop the fight, giving Craig the TKO victory.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, Brad Riddell, Eryk Anders, Lauren Murphy and Movsar Evloev earned decision wins, while Pannie Kianzad, Terrance McKinney, Steven Peterson, Fares Ziam and Carlos Felipe claimed wins in the early prelims.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

2. Flyweight title bout: Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

3. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

4. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig defeated Jamahal Hill via first-round Technical Submission (armbar)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Brad Riddell defeated Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders defeated Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy defeated Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad defeated Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney defeated Matt Frevola via first round KO

3. Featherweight bout: Steven Peterson defeated Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam defeated Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

5. Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe defeated Jake Collier via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)