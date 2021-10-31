UFC 267 results and recap: Teixeira takes light heavyweight title at 42, Yan claims bantamweight belt in FOTN

At the age of 42 and seven years since his first title shot, Teixeira claimed the title from champion Blachowicz on Saturday (October 30). In the second round, Glover wobbled Blachowicz with a left hook, capitalized with a takedown, and swiftly got a rear naked choke.

Following the win, Teixeira said, "20 years, baby. I have no words to describe it. I have so many thanks. I thought about what to say, but right now, I don't have it. Dana White said he broke the rules and that's why UFC is the way it is. I'm 42 years old, and I'm going to keep breaking those rules."

In the co-main event, former champion Petr Yan and surging #3 Cory Sandhagen delivered a brilliant and technical back and forth bout. It was very active and close and went to the judges' scorecards who decided in favor of Yan.

After the win, Yan said, "Thank you everyone one, I knew Cory was going to be a tough fight, but I knew I was going to change the course of this fight. It's the second time I became a champ in Abu Dhabi, so it's like my home right now. I'm here and everyone knows I am the real champion."

Also on the main card, Islam Makhachev wrestled his way over Dan Hooker and submitted him in the first round, while undefeated Khamzat Chimaev made a phenomenal return by submitting Li Jingliang in the first round to remain undefeated.

While Alexander Volkov earned a decision win over Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout, Magomed Ankalaev defeated Volkan Oezdemir via decision in the light heavyweight bout that opened the main card.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Lerone Murphy timed a perfect knee as Makwan Amirkhani was shooting in to get the second round knockout and remain undefeated. Plus, Michal Oleksiejczuk utilized his excellent boxing to pulverize Shamil Gamzatov for a first round TKO victory.

Also on the prelims, Tagir Ulanbekov, Amanda Ribas, Zubaira Tukhugov, Albert Duraev, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Andre Petroski earned wins.

UFC 267 Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Glover Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:02 of round two

2. Bantamweight interim title bout: Petr Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-36, 49-46)

3. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev defeated Dan Hooker via submission (kimura) at 2:25 of round one

4. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov defeated Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev defeated Li Jingliang via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:16 of round one

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas defeated Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Featherweight bout: Zubaira Tukhugov defeated Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Middleweight bout: Albert Duraev defeated Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

4. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Benoit Saint Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Shamil Gamzatov via TKO at 3:31 of round one

6. Featherweight bout: Lerone Murphy defeated Makwan Amirkhani via KO at :14 of round two

7. Middleweight bout: Andre Petroski defeated Hu Yaozong via submission (head and arm choke) at 4:46 of round three

8. Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Allan Nascimento via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)