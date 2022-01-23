UFC 270 results and recap: Ngannou defends heavyweight title as Figueiredo recaptures flyweight gold

Ngannou and Gane deliver

The anticipated clash between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane showed off new dimensions from the division's elite. In the first two rounds, Ngannou was pressured to be on defense against Gane's mobile Muay Thai style.

The champion switched his game plan to takedowns in the third, and series of remarkable scrambles ensued, with Ngannou proving his power on the ground as well as in his hands. He deservedly took the unanimous decision and kept his championship belt.

After retaining his title, Ngannou said, "I knew he was going to be a tough opponent, but I was surprised that he held on to the end of the fight. But I knew what I had to do: calm down, stay composed, and trust myself. It's been an incredible journey. Three weeks ago I hurt my knee... but I couldn't see myself retreat from this fight... I had to remind people that I am a champ."

Figueiredo wins the trilogy fight

In the final bout of an historical trilogy, UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo engaged with vengeance and delivered another thrilling battle. The punches flew fast and furious.

After so much familiarity, each man played chess using what they'd learned of the other and the tide swung wildly. Moreno initiated and landed in more exchanges, while Figueiredo had a knockdown added up on calf kicks. A final frenzy sent it to the judges who all scored it unanimously in favor of the challenger.

After getting back the belt, Figueiredo said, "Thank you for the opportunity, thank you for believing in me. Today is my day. Thank you so much, Brandon Moreno, we gave them the fight of the night. I am ready for a fourth fight with Brandon Moreno in Mexico. No matter what happens, life will try to put you down on your knees, always stand up, do not give up!"

High flyer

After a first round drubbing by Andre Fialho, the entertaining Michel Pereira proved his MMA skills can mesh with his acrobatics by bouncing back with flying knees, front kicks, and superman punches. The third round sealed the deal for "The Showman"; Pereira took the unanimous decision victory with a standing ovation from the crowd.

Next in line

Said Nurmagomedov made a statement with a guillotine choke to tap out #15 bantamweight contender Cody Stamann in just 47 seconds - the third fastest submission in the bantamweight division.

Young gun prospect

Born in 1999, Michael Morales is one of the youngest to fight in the UFC, his debut hastened by a martial arts life started at 5 years old under parents who were judo coaches. The Ecuadorian training out of Tijuana, Mexico proved he's way more than a grappler with a spectacular first round TKO of Trevin Giles, remaining unbeaten at 13-0.

Catch me if you can

Victor Henry's catch wrestling base - which he learned under former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett - was nowhere in sight as he stood toe-to-toe and boxed with UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos. The match up was technical, fast-paced and went the distance. Henry's brilliant debut earned him a unanimous decision and - after 26 fights - proved he finally belongs in UFC.

9,000 miles to victory

It was a long, hard road to make his first walk to the Octagon for Jack Della Maddalena, who traveled all the way from Perth, Australia right after he'd learned that his opponent had dropped out. Facing someone completely different was nothing more than a speed bump, as Della Maddalena did what he predicted and put on a masterclass by knocking out Pete Rodriguez in the very first round.

The honeymoon is over

Marriage in September to his lady, Billie, and a honeymoon to Italy and Africa's Seychelles Islands seemed to turn around the luck of Matt "Steamrolla" Frevola. He lived up to his moniker by steamrolling Genaro Valdez with at least five knockdowns until the referee finally halted the thrilling banger in the first round.

UFC 270 Final Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

3. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira defeated Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Cody Stamann via submission (guillotine choke) at :47 of the first round

5. Welterweight bout: Michael Morales defeated Trevin Giles via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of the first round

6. Bantamweight bout: Victor Henry defeated Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Jack Della Maddalena defeated Pete Rodriguez via TKO (strikes) at 2:59 of the first round

2. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola defeated Genaro Valdez via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of the first round

3. Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely defeated Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) at 2:25 of the first round

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius defeated Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)