UFC 273 results and recap: Volkanovsi, Sterling defend titles as Chimaev vs Burns steals the show

Main Event Recap

UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski defended his title against former title challenger The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, and left no doubt that he couldn't be knocked off his throne.

Volkanovski out-punched, out-countered, out-kicked and out-grappled Jung, and the damage his punches took caused the referee to stop the fight at the beginning of the third round.

After the standing TKO victory, Volkanovski said, "Man, it's just drive - the drive to be better. Always look to be better in every area. Have that motivation, that's it. I'm not the most athletically gifted guy. Hard work, drive got me to where I am. Move me up a ruby (on the belt) and let's keep it rolling."

Co-main Event Recap

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan rematched to unify the title and a very different version than their first encounter played out.

Sterling came out strong and imposed his ground control through much of three rounds, with Yan edging back into form in the final two. When the results were read, Sterling walked away with the split decision and the right to claim undisputed champion.

Sterling said, "I know I came in here very highly doubted, people wrote me off after my last performance, but I told you guys that was a big hiccup. I had a tough opponent in Petr Yan. He's dangerous, he brings it every single time. And today he brought out the best in me. He beat me in the fourth and fifth rounds, but this is what the fight game is all about."

Other Main Card Highlights

Welterweight No. 2 contender Burns took on rising welterweight star Chimaev and the result was a 3-round highlight -maker,3 definitely in the running for Fight of the Year.

After back and forth heavy hits and ferocious grappling, Chimaev left the Octagon with his unbeaten record intact as he won a close, but unanimous decision over Burns, the former world title challenger.

In the women's strawweight bout, Mackenzie Dern did just about enough to beat Tecia Torres via split decision, while Mark O. Madsen outworked Vinc Pichel to earn the decision in a lightweight bout that opened the main card.

Preliminary Card and Early Prelims Highlights

Oleinik submitted Jared Vanderaa in the first round of a heavyweight bout via a neck crank, while Mike Malott stopped Mickey Gall via TKO in the first round of a welterweight bout to round off the stoppage wins on the under card.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ian Garry, Anthony Hernandez, Raquel Pennington, Piera Rodriguez and Julio Arce earned decision wins in their respective bouts on the prelims and early prelims.

UFC 273 Final Results

Main Card

1. Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski defeated Chan Sung Jung via TKO (strikes) at 0:45 of the fourth round

2. Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

3. Welterweight Bout: Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern defeated Tecia Torres via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Lightweight Bout: Mark O. Madsen defeated Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez defeated Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Raquel Pennington defeated Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott defeated Mickey Gall via TKO (strikes) at 3:41 of the first round

Early Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik defeated Jared Vanderaa via submission (neck crank) at 3:39 of the first round

2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez defeated Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce defeated Daniel Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)