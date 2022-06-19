UFC Austin 2022 results and recap: Emmett earns close split decision over Kattar as event sees 9 stoppages

Main Event: Kattar vs. Emmett

In the main event, featherweight contenders No. 4 ranked Kattar and No. 7 ranked Emmett put together a tactical, high level striker's battle. While Emmett scored early on, Kattar and his jab racked up the final rounds. Two judges scored for Emmett, giving him the split decision victory.

Following the win, Emmett said, "There's a huge title fight in two weeks. I want to be sitting at cageside to see who I'm fighting next. There needs to be some new blood in the division, and I can get it done."

Co-Main Event: Holland vs. Means (Image: UFC Media)

Means and Texas representative Holland moved into the co-main event spot. It was a back and forth thriller that saw the momentum shift through the first round, then damage by Holland led to him locking up a D'arce choke for the second round tap out.

After the stoppage win, Holland said, "Let's go, baby! Two wins at welterweight, both in the second round. I need to get you guys some first round finishes so we can go get whiskey a little earlier. Honestly, I'm not trying to be cocky here, but I think I can submit anybody in the world. We don't slow down, we step up!"

Main Card Action (Image: UFC Media)

Promising bantamweight Adrian Yanez opened up the main card by impressing his hometown crowd by knocking out Tony Kelley in the first round. Then BJJ ace Gregory Rodrigues let his hands fly against Julian Marquez for a successive first round KO. Joaquin Buckley got the job done when Albert Duraev couldn't come out in the third round.

Preliminary Card Action (Image: UFC Media)

The prelims screamed into action when middleweight Roman Dolidze brought the thunder against Kyle Daukaus, getting the knockout in 73 seconds.

Three more first-round finishes were on order: Cody Stamann blitzed Eddie Wineland early and often in their bantamweight bout to win via TKO; a spinning back elbow by Ricardo Ramos felled Danny Chavez in their featherweight bout; and up and comer Jeremiah Wells put himself on the welterweight map by knocking out veteran Court McGee.

UFC Austin 2022 Main Card Results (Image: UFC Media)

Main Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett defeats Calvin Kattar via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

2. Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland defeats Tim Means via submission (D'Arce choke) at 1:28 of round two

3. Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley defeats Albert Duraev via TKO (Doctor's stoppage) at 0:10 of round three

4. Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov defeats Guram Kutateladze via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues defeats Julian Marquez via KO at 3:18 of round one

6. Catchweight (137.5 lb) Bout: Adrian Yanez defeats Tony Kelley via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of round one

UFC Austin 2022 Preliminary Card Results (Image: UFC Media)

1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells defeats Court McGee via KO at 1:34 of round one

3. Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos defeats Danny Chavez via KO at 1:12 of round one

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Maria Oliveira defeats Gloria de Paula via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann defeats Eddie Wineland via TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of round one

6. Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes defeats Deron Winn via TKO (strikes) at 4:25 of round two

7. Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze defeats Kyle Daukaus via KO at 1:13 of round one